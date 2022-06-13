North Fort Worth is getting a new taco restaurant. But these aren’t the usual tacos

Velvet Taco is opening 100 restaurants nationwide, but this is still home.

A new Velvet in north Fort Worth will join the West Seventh Street location, still one of the company’s top two restaurants, according to a spokesperson for the Addison-based chain.

Velvet Taco will open at 2828 North Tarrant Parkway west of Interstate 35W, according to a city permit application.

The restaurant will have the “same menu, same vibe, same eclectic irreverence” as the 8-year-old Fort Worth location at 2700 West Seventh St., spokesperson Cassie Cooper said.

The sign says it all.

But the new location will have a drive-thru window, so busy north Fort Worth families can pick up the restaurant’s cross-cultural tacos and “backdoor” rotisserie chicken even with kids or dogs in the car.

Velvet Taco started in Dallas as part of what is now FB Society (Whiskey Cake), but was sold five years ago to California investors with an eye on taking tikka tacos nationwide.

It has a weird menu.

Nashville hot tofu at Velvet Taco

See, it’s not really a taqueria.

Velvet Taco uses tortillas basically as the plate for entrees such as tikka chicken, Korean pork, a Cuban ham and pickle combo, fried paneer or Nashville hot tofu

It’s basically a deli but with tortillas.

The menu also includes more traditional tacos such as Buffalo chicken and blue cheese, rotisserie chicken, blackened shrimp, roasted brisket or flank steak.

The side dishes are more taqueria style, from elote and brisket nachos to a special Thai red coconut-milk curry queso.

Rotisserie Chicken, Shredded Pork, and Flank Steak tacos at Velvet Taco

A debate erupted among commenters on Reddit.com recently about whether Velvet Taco is a “real taqueria.”

“It’s not your average taco spot,” Cooper said.

She described the menu as “taking cuisine from around the world and putting it in a tortilla.”

The $6.75 ahi poke taco from Velvet Taco in Fort Worth

The Reddit debate showed that Velvet Taco’s goal is to “hit on all five senses,” she said.

Velvet Taco opened about the same time as Austin-based Torchy’s began expanding, but Velvet’s creations are more global than the young-generation tacos at Torchy’s.

In 2018, James Beard Award-winning Texas Monthly writer José R. Ralat described Velvet Taco as “mediocrity wrapped in hot looks.”

Red curry coconut queso at Velvet Taco

But he praised the elote, and has since praised the “fresh, interesting tortillas.”

Velvet Taco is open for lunch and dinner weekdays, until midnight Thursdays and until 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The current location is next to Montgomery Plaza, 817-887-9810, velvettaco.com.