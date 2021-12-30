North Fort Worth is getting more than 2 million square feet of industrial space

Two large industrial projects, estimated to cost more than $100 million, are coming to north Fort Worth, according to documents filed with the state.

A 1.2 million-square-foot DHL Supply Chain warehouse will be built in Alliance at Wolff Crossing off State Highway 114. The project is estimated to cost $45.9 million and will be completed by December 2022.

Additionally, Dallas-based developer Trammell Crow is building a 1.25 million-square-foot warehouse along Eagle Parkway off Interstate 35W. The project is expected to cost $58 million and will be completed by February 2023.

News of these projects follows an October announcement from AllianceTexas developer Hillwood that it’s starting construction on two industrial buildings on the southeast corner of North Beach Street and Litsey Road.

The spec buildings will total almost 1 million square feet and are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, Hillwood said in a statement.