North Florida plays UNC Asheville following Murphy's 22-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2) at North Florida Ospreys (3-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -6.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts UNC Asheville after Liam Murphy scored 22 points in North Florida's 90-77 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

North Florida went 16-16 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ospreys averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

UNC Asheville finished 22-12 overall with a 5-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press