North Ferriby disability charity animals 'traumatised' after joyriders ram fence

The animals at North Ferriby Riding for the Disabled provide therapy for people with disabilities

An animal charity that helps people with disabilities has hit out after its site was broken into and vandalised.

North Ferriby Riding for the Disabled said it was "absolutely horrified" to find its vehicle had been driven onto a field of alpacas, ponies and sheep.

Volunteer Jill Spriggs said the animals were left "traumatised" as the culprits damaged a fence during their buggy joyride early on Wednesday.

Police said they were investigating reports of a burglary at the centre.

Volunteer Jill Spriggs described the break-in as "really despicable"

Ms Spriggs said the vandals smashed one CCTV camera but the incident had been caught on one of the centre's other CCTV cameras.

She said volunteers arrived at the centre on Riverside Walkway to discover its buggy had been "hotwired" and used for a joyride around the field before it was rammed into a fence causing significant damage.

"It's just so sad and really, really devastating that somebody could do this to a charity," said Ms Spriggs.

"It's not only the cost of things that it takes to repair, its the violation of having somebody up here in the middle of the night and the trauma to the animals, stressing them out, but they are thankfully recovering from that now."

The charity has started an online fundraising campaign to pay for repairs and buy a new vehicle. It has so far raised nearly £650 in under 20 hours.

Ms Spriggs said the animals were "very lucky" not have been physically harmed as CCTV images showed the suspects smashing one of the security cameras before joyriding among them.

She said the animals provided therapy for people with disabilities and the centre would continue to run as normal with its regular activities such as alpaca walking and sheep feeding.

Humberside Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

