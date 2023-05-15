The North Face x Maria Black Drop Limited-Edition Jewelry

The North Face is venturing into jewelry with the release of an exclusive collaboration with APAC designer Maria Black.

The limited run easily evokes The North Face's formidable and highly functional aesthetic, blending Black's propensity for sculptural pieces with TNF's gravitas. "Style isn’t for the designer to dictate, but for the wearer to explore," Black shares in an exclusive press release.

Delivering 50 exclusive sets, the collaboration is heavily inspired by The North Face's legacy in the rugged mountains, offering accessories crafted from responsibly sourced materials to mirror the elements from which they take their shape. The Carabiner earring reimagines hiking tools, mimicking the essential clip's shape, pairing it with organic liquid shapes. Meanwhile, the necklace doubles down on versatility and form as the contemporary chain can be worn on its own or as a bracelet once the smaller chain is detached.

Take a closer look at The North Face x Maria Black's collaboration in the gallery above. Stay tuned for a release date.