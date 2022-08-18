The North Face Urban Exploration Launches FW22 "Urban Ecology" Capsule

The North Face Urban Exploration is inviting everyone to transcend boundaries and discover the unknown between the wild and the concrete jungle as it releases its Fall/Winter 2022 "Urban Ecology" capsule. In keeping with the theme “In City. In Nature," the TNF label crafted pieces that infused design, functionality and innovation.

The collection features a series of vests, wind jackets and casual pants that are equipped with waterproof, moisture-wicking and wear-resistant features. Among them are noteworthy pieces such as the D1 City Vest that comes with a detachable panel; the D2 Utility Dryvent Jacket, an outerwear piece that inherits traits from the classic Mountain 2000 silhouette with carabiner and climbing rope details; and the D2 City Casual Pants that feature Windwall and DWR water repellent protection. Every design is made to transcend from city to nature.

This season’s palette is an ode to neutral earth tones, with the D1 pieces available in colors ranging from olive green to suede beige. Alongside that, the D2 pieces are available in a two-toned panda colorway.

The North Face Urban Exploration FW22 "Urban Ecology" capsule is now available at select The North Face stores in Asia.