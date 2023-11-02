The North East: Sandy beach on Tyneside coast lost in Storm Ciarán

Northumberland Council said it was assessing the dangers at Blyth promenade

A warning has been issued after the coast in north-east England was damaged by storms.

Northumberland Council said there were "sudden drops" due to sand being washed away from Blyth promenade.

Meanwhile, there was a significant landslide at the cliffs at Marsden Bay, South Tyneside, earlier this week.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is currently in place across the region until 06:00 GMT Friday. following the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency along the Tyne, Wear and Northumberland coast including in Roker, Sunderland, and at the rivers Pont and Blyth.

Some firework displays due to take place on Thursday including at Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend, have been postponed until Friday due to poor weather conditions.

Northumberland Council said "most of the sand" had been removed from beaches near Blyth promenade, posing a "fall from height" risk.

Waves in Cullercoats, North Tyneside, earlier this week

It warned dog walkers to keep all pets on a lead, while the southern end of the promenade has been closed.

Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for the environment, said there had been a "major scour" of sand from its beaches.

"This has increased the height of the drop between the beach and the promenade at Blyth to such an extent that - in the interest of public safety - the council has taken the decision to close off the southern end and to place some other temporary barriers and warning signs out along the rest of the promenade until it is once again safe.

"This is not an easy decision. But the safety of our residents must take priority and we will monitor the situation and remove the barriers as soon as we are able to do so, as the beach naturally recharges with sand."

A spokesperson for Souter Lighthouse has warned people to take care after heavy rain caused a landslide near Marsden Bay cliffs on Tuesday.

They urged visitors to avoid walking under the cliffs and pay attention to barriers.

The warnings were given as parts of north-east England flooded following heavy rain earlier this week.

Durham County Council said the ground in Lanchester had already become saturated from Storm Babet when it flooded on Sunday.

