North East Mall restaurant in Hurst cited for keeping food at unsafe temperatures

Multiple Tarrant County restaurants were cited for keeping food at unsafe temperatures during recent health inspections, including one in North East Mall.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, which conduct their own inspections.

Out of 85 inspections conducted from May 8 through May 14, one scored over 29 demerits, which will require a follow-up inspection.

Master Wok, located at 1101 Melbourne Rd. in North East Mall, received 32 demerits, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

The demerits included not having a proper cooling method for food, their cooler being unable to maintain proper cold temperatures, some of their hot hold bins not being hot enough, a mold-like substance in their ice machine and more.

An inspector saw hot food sitting out at room temperature for six hours before being used, according to the county data.

Heartis MidCities Assisted Living, located at 2308 Highway 121 in Bedford, scored a 17 and was cited for their salad buffet having issues holding proper cold hold temperatures and having multiple violations for their prep table.

Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 5115 NE 28th St. in Haltom City, scored a 15 and was cited for improperly cooling down food in a way that may lead to contamination. The inspector mentioned that repeat violations will lead to the suspension or revocation of the establishment’s permit.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cold food must be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler, and hot food should be kept at an internal temperature of about 140 degrees or warmer.

Bacteria can multiply in food between 40 and 140 degrees, and bacteria multiply the fastest between 70 and 125 degrees.

From previous inspections, Stella Ristorante Italiano, which is located at 242 State St. in Southlake, underwent its follow-up inspection, scoring a two.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 8th - May 14th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.