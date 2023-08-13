North East Lincolnshire recycling bin collections to resume

Recycling collections were suspended on 31 July

Recycling will soon be collected as normal in North East Lincolnshire after a dispute with staff was resolved, the council said.

Bin collections had been stopped across the borough on 31 July, to allow workers to clear a backlog of waste.

Some bins had been left unemptied due to staffing issues and not because of an official dispute, the council said.

However it said services were set to resume after constructive talks were held with the trade unions.

Working practices

North East Lincolnshire Council said in a statement: "Work will be ongoing through the weekend and in the early part of next week to understand how to return the service to normal working.

"However, for the early part of the week, recycling will remain suspended.

"The council will release more information as soon as it's available in terms of exactly when recycling rounds will be recommenced."

Last week, Labour councillors called on the Conservative-run council to sort the issue or face a special meeting.

Council leader Philip Jackson had said that some of the loading crews had "unexpectedly changed their well-established working practices without notifying the council", leading to slower collections.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.