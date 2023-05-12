North Devon surfers mark world status for area

Surfers gathered in north Devon to mark the area's official designation as a World Surfing Reserve (WSR)

The surfers, with coastal experts, locals and environmental groups, marked the occasion in Woolacombe with the unveiling of a stone marker and sign.

North Devon has joined Malibu and Santa Cruz in California, and the Gold Coast and Manly in Australia as a WSR.

The designation recognises the quality of the surf as well as the sport's importance to the wider community.

The WSR programme was launched in 2009 in California with the aim of "protecting surf ecosystems around the globe".

The unveiling happened on Friday in Woolacombe

The north Devon coast, which already has Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty protection, will be one of 12 WSRs around the world.

An area around Braunton Burrows is a Unesco Biosphere for its landscapes, wildlife areas and cultural heritage.

The reserve covers about 30km (19 miles) of coastline.

The marker was unveiled at 14:00 GMT on Friday

North Devon surfer Kevin Cook, who proposed making the area a surfing reserve, said: "We are delighted to have this remarkable coastline recognised for its quality surf and precious ecosystem.

"We can now work together to protect this area for generations to come".

