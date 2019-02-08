North Dakota State gets White House invitation from President Trump

North Dakota State could be heading to the White House after winning the FCS title. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Perhaps North Dakota State will get better food than Clemson.

The Bison have been invited to the White House by President Donald Trump, according to North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven. A date for the visit is being worked out.

“Historically, one of the great honors that comes along with winning a sports championship is to receive an invitation from the president to visit the White House. With NDSU’s history of excellence, it is only fitting that they be honored at the White House,” Hoeven said in a statement.

Hoeven said an invitation to the White House came up when he discussed the team with Trump.

North Dakota State has won seven of the past eight FCS Championships. The Bison beat Eastern Washington in January to win the title in Chris Klieman’s last game as the team’s coach. Klieman is now the coach at Kansas State.

NDSU would be the second college football championship team to visit the White House in 2019. Clemson visited the White House shortly after beating Alabama for the FBS national title. The Tigers visited in the middle of the government shutdown that plagued the country for much of the early part of the year and Trump served Clemson a smattering of fast food.

Not all of Clemson’s team attended the fast food feast, however. Just 15 of Clemson’s 57 black players went to visit Trump.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

