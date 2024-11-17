North Dakota State eases by Missouri State to clinch at least a share of MVFC championship

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for a career-high four touchdowns, backup quarterback Nathan Hayes added another TD and North Dakota State defeated Missouri State 59-21 on Saturday to take over sole possession of first place and clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.

It was only the second time two MVFC teams met with 6-0 league records, with top-ranked NDSU (10-1, 7-0) coming away with its 11th MVFC title.

Barika Kpeenu opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown and NDSU recovered a fumble on Missouri State's second possession. Miller found Joe Stoffel on fourth-and-goal from the 3 for a 14-point lead after two NDSU drives.

Jackson Williams hauled in a 22-yard pass from Miller to make it 21-0 and cap the longest touchdown drive at home this season for NDSU at 95 yards.

Stoffel grabbed his second touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half for a 35-14 lead. CharMar Brown added a 48-yard touchdown run in the third and NDSU's third touchdown of 48-plus yards came on Kpeenu's second TD run covering 49 yards.

North Dakota State has won 13 straight against Missouri State, which is ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, to take a 14-2 lead in the all-time series dating to 2008. The Bears dropped to 1-7 in Fargo. Last year North Dakota State racked up 534 yards of total offense and forced four turnovers to beat Missouri State 38-10.

Missouri State (8-3, 6-1) was led by Jacob Clark's 247 yards passing.

The Associated Press