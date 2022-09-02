North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute

·2 min read

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Supreme Court has reversed a lower court decision that sided with a Houston-based energy company over disputed oil and natural gas royalties, a decision that could eventually bring millions of dollars to the state’s public schools and colleges.

The case stems from a lawsuit Newfield Exploration filed against the state after the Department of Trust Lands conducted an audit in 2016 that claimed the company was underpaying royalties to the agency that manages several state trust funds, including one that benefits public schools.

Northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt’s ruled last year that the state’s claim of a breach of contract could not be proven because the state failed to provide “any contract or lease ... that allows this court to meaningfully review the contract obligations and whether a breach has occurred.”

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the high court's justices said the lower court should have focused on the state’s position that the company underpaid royalties from its drilling operations, and not whether the state could prove a breach of contract from its leases.

The case was sent back to the lower court to determine, in part, the amount of unpaid royalties.

State Land Commissioner Joseph Heringer estimated that Newfield owes between $6 million and $8 million.

Newfield, which is owned by Denver-based Ovintiv, did not immediately respond to messages left Friday seeking comment.

Heringer, an attorney, called the high court ruling precedent-setting and said it might help settle about 20 similar cases with energy companies that may have “tens of millions” in unpaid royalites.

“I think it helps or provides clarity from a legal perspective,” he said. “My hope is that it’ll help all of these outstanding claims out there come to resolution.”

Herringer said his agency has already succeeded in reaching financial settlements with several other companies.

The royalty disputes are centered around post-production costs, which are expenses associated with gas preparation before it is sold. Companies sought to deduct those costs from royalties owed to the state

Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, doesn't believe the high court's ruling will impact other cases of alleged unpaid or underpaid royalties.

“It's not going to have a precedent-setting impact on the other companies because they all have a unique situation,” he said.

James Macpherson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top executive said Friday that the bloc's electricity market “is no longer operating” amid the Ukraine war, and proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise in gas and electricity prices. She said Europe's priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce, although the 27-nation bloc has already rea

  • EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the August jobs report

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's job market last month delivered what the Federal Reserve and nervous investors had been hoping for: A Goldilocks-style hiring report. Job growth was solid — not too hot, not too cold. And more Americans began looking for work, which could ease worker shortages over time and defuse some of the inflationary pressures that the Fed has made its No. 1 mission. Employers added 315,000 jobs, roughly what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over t

  • Brewers vs. D-backs Highlights

    Kelly blanks Brewers in the D-backs' 5-0 victory

  • 'What the inflation doctor ordered': Economists react to a cooler August jobs report

    The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August, pushing the unemployment rate up to 3.7%. Here's what economists and strategists are saying about the latest figures.

  • The Iran nuclear deal worked for Obama and it can work for Biden — but only if Congress doesn't stand in the way

    Opinion: Reviving the Iran nuclear deal would improve security in the Gulf region and avoid a worse alternative, so Congress needs to get on board.

  • Lululemon stock surges as much as 12% on 'stand-out' results

    The Vancouver-based athletic wear company says it has not seen major shifts in consumer behaviour despite soaring inflation.

  • Vancouver home sales down 40% from last year, nearly 1% since July: board

    VANCOUVER — The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home sales plunged roughly 40 per cent since August 2021, but were almost unchanged from this past July. The board says sales for the month amounted to 1,870 and came amid a quieter summer season marked by reduced buying and listing activity. Last month’s sales were nearly 30 per cent below the 10-year August average. Sales of detached homes saw the most dramatic year-over-year drop at 45 per cent with apartments trailing a

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn red, forfeit post-jobs report gains

    U.S. stocks were rallying on Friday after an in-line jobs report renewed optimism the Federal Reserve might slow its pace of rate hikes later this month.

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Olympic swimmer Joseph Schooling admits cannabis use

    SINGAPORE (AP) — Olympic gold-medal swimmer Joseph Schooling has apologized for using cannabis in Vietnam while competing there on leave from military service in his native Singapore. Schooling achieved superstar status in Singapore when he won his country's first and only Olympic title at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He won the 100 meters butterfly beating Michael Phelps in the American great’s last Olympic race. The 27-year-old swimmer “confessed to have consumed cannabis overseas in May,” t

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's