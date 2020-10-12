North Dakota farmer ploughs Biden-Harris endorsement into field

Peter Larso ploughed the Democratic nominee’s names into his soybean fields (Sandra Larson/ Twitter)

A North Dakota farmer has carved a huge message of support for Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, and running mate, Kamala Harris, in one of his crop fields.

Cattle rancher and grain farmer, Peter Larson, ploughed the Democratic nominees’ names into his soybean field as a mega-size endorsement ahead of November’s election, KFYR reported

Mr Larson also carved a second message supporting Democrats Shelley Lenz for governor and Ben Vig for lieutenant governor.

The farmer made the statement as a surprise for his wife, Patti, and daughters, which he revealed to them during a flyover of the fields.

The farmer’s daughter tweeted a picture of her dad’s handiwork. "4th generation North Dakota farm and cattle ranch soybean field plow art!,” Sandra Larson wrote alongside photos.

The farmer, a lifelong Democrat, told local news that it was the first time he had shared his political views in his fields and wanted to encourage people to vote.

Recent polls show Donald Trump leading Mr Biden by an average of 14 points in North Dakota, which voted overwhelmingly for the president in 2016.

