Tearful Republican Governor Attacks Political Fight Over COVID-19 Face Masks

North Dakota’s Republican governor issued a heartfelt plea to state residents not to turn wearing face masks to protect public health amid the COVID-19 crisis into a “senseless dividing line.”

“We’re all in this together, and there’s only one battle we’re fighting, and that’s the battle of the virus,” Gov. Doug Burgum said at a press briefing Friday.

“I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through where they’re trading a divide, either it’s ideological or political or something around mask vs. no mask,” he added. “This is a ... senseless dividing line.”

There is no state requirement to wear a face mask, but Burgum urged empathy for those who choose to wear the protective gear.

“I would ask people to dial up your empathy and your understanding,” said the governor. “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in, or what candidates they support. They might be doing it because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments [or] have vulnerable adults in their life,” he added, his voice breaking.

“Be North Dakota kind, North Dakota empathetic,” he said.

Burgum said “there should be no mask shaming.” He urged North Dakotans to assume people wearing masks face extra health risks in their lives, or are “trying to take care” of people they love, adding: “Let’s just start there.”

In a tearful speech, Gov. @DougBurgum (R-ND) asks residents to skip the “ideological and political” debate on face masks. pic.twitter.com/BkTEDWxuYg — The Recount (@therecount) May 22, 2020

Moved followers on Twitter hailed Burgum’s sense and empathy. He has an 80% approval rating in the state for how he has dealt with COVID-19.

But others called out the usually staunch supporter of face mask-averse President Donald Trump for failing to point out the party and leaders who are turning a safety issue to protect health and lives into a “senseless dividing line.”

As of Saturday 2,365 people in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in 52 deaths.

I grew up in North Dakota and this makes my heart swell. My family still lives there, including my 90-yr old dad. Like he says... this not about political affiliation. It’s about being a human that gives a sh?@ about other humans. — Pam Sydelko (@psydsys) May 22, 2020

Thank you for being a voice of reason, Governor. I always assumed if we were faced with a pandemic, our biggest enemy would be the illness itself, not my fellow Americans. No one should be harrassed or attacked for protecting themselves, their loved ones & others. — ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) May 23, 2020

@DougBurgum (R-ND) needs to talk to the POTUS & tell the POTUS what he just told the voters of ND. Because the number one reason that wearing/not wearing a mask has become politicized is Donald J. Trump & his efforts to pretend that covid-19 is not a real threat to real Americans — Robin Sue Sanders (@robbysue1) May 22, 2020

Time to switch parties dude. — Kelly C 🇨🇦🐘🐾🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@kellycorfe) May 23, 2020

