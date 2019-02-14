North Dakota has daunting 2019 schedule
(STATS) - North Dakota announced an 11-game 2019 schedule on Thursday, perhaps the toughest since the Fighting Hawks moved to Division I in 2008.
Their 125th season includes road games against the 2018 FCS finalists, champion North Dakota State and runner-up Eastern Washington, plus matchups against national quarterfinalists Weber State (road) and UC Davis (home). Eight of coach Bubba Schweigert team's first nine opponents finished above .500.
UND, which will play six home games, will be an FCS independent again while its final eight games against Big Sky opponents count in the conference standings for the other teams. The Fighting Hawks will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the 2020 season.
2019 North Dakota Schedule
Aug. 31, Drake
Sept. 7, at North Dakota State
Sept. 14, Sam Houston State
Sept. 28, at Eastern Washington
Oct. 5, UC Davis
Oct. 12, at Idaho State
Oct. 19, at Cal Poly
Oct. 26, Montana State
Nov. 9, at Weber State
Nov. 16, Northern Colorado
Nov. 23, Southern Utah