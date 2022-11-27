North Crowley drops first and only game as Panthers knocked off by Prosper

Brian Gosset
·4 min read
Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

North Crowley tried all it could Saturday against Prosper, but couldn’t overcome Harrison Rosar’s five touchdown performance and multiple missed opportunities in the second half. The Prosper quarterback threw for over 300 yards as North Crowley ended its season 35-21 in a Class 6A Division 1 Region 1 semifinal at Choctaw Stadium.

The Panthers picked up their only loss (12-1).

It was the best season the program had since winning a state championship in 2003.

It was the first year with NC for head coach Ray Gates, who came over from Cedar Hill.

Meanwhile Prosper (12-1) advances to the regional final to play Lewisville next week. Lewisville beat Keller 43-3 on Saturday in the first game at Choctaw.

Trailing 28-13 at halftime, North Crowley started the third quarter with a touchdown less than a minute in. Running back Dejuan Lacy hit a hole and made two moves down the sideline for a 73-yard score.

Chris Jimerson hit 3-star Vanderbilt commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton on the two-point try and the game was cut to 28-21. Then Prosper went three-and-out and punted back to the Panthers.

North Crowley crossed midfield and converted a fourth down, but couldn’t on a second time when Nathan Tenbarge battled down a pass to give Prosper the ball back on downs.

Prosper fumbled on the ensuing drive and Yasfniel Pastrana recovered.

North Crowley marched all the way to the 1, but on fourth-and-goal, Lacy was stuffed as Prosper took over late in the third. Haneef Bilal picked off a Prosper pass, but the Panthers had to punt after a fourth-and-14.

Following a short punt, Prosper got a first down on a NC pass interference. The Panthers nearly picked off another Prosper pass, but the Eagles would end the drive with a Rosar 9-yard score to Trevor Montanye to make it 35-21 with 4:49 to play in the fourth.

Adam Due would get an interception late to seal the win.

Rosar threw touchdowns to four different receivers. Six receivers caught passes with total yards ranging from 34 to 70 for a balanced night by the Eagles. Brayden Rymer led the rush attack with 51 yards.

Jimerson threw for 239 yards and Lacy ran for 155 yards to lead North Crowley.

Lacy came into the game with 200 yards in back-to-back playoff games.

Both teams battled the rain in the first half.

North Crowley lost two fumbles while Prosper also fumbled twice, but was able to keep possession.

After Prosper punted on the game’s opening drive, North Crowley marched downfield with three straight first downs to get to the Eagles 47. Then two plays later the Panthers fumbled and Due recovered for Prosper. But the Eagles had to punt again and North Crowley took advantage.

After DC Thompson sacked Rosar, the punt was blocked by North Crowley’s Jonathan Cunningham and the Panthers had it at the Eagles 24.

On the next play, Jimerson hit Pimpton for the touchdown and 7-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter.

Prosper answered on the ensuing possession, going 74 yards in nine plays and just over three minutes. Rosar hit Caden Pevehouse for 22 yards to the 15 and then hit Tenbarge for a touchdown that tied the game with 2:05 left on the clock.

North Crowley’s second fumble came two drives later and in Prosper territory. Luke Johnson recovered and the Eagles offense would drive to take the lead. Three plays after the turnover, Rosar hit Rymer for a 59-yard touchdown and 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Panthers did respond when Jimerson hit Pimpton for 39 yards on fourth down to the 1.

Cornelius Warren punched it in for the touchdown, but after a flag made it a lengthy two-point try, North Crowley couldn’t convert leading Prosper up 14-13 with 4:42 to go.

But Rosar connected two more times before intermission.

First he hit Dylan Hinshaw from the 4 to up the lead to 21-13 just under three minutes left and then with the time winding down, hit Tenbarge for 17 yards to put the Eagles up 28-13 at the break.

