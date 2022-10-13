North Coast District seeks feedback on solid waste management plan

The North Coast Regional District (NCRD) is seeking public feedback on their draft Solid Waste Management Plan.

A new plan is long overdue, as the current one was written more than 25 years ago.

“The principal goal is to look at policies and programs to reduce our waste consumption, looking at diversion opportunities, opportunities to try new programs and ultimately just to set the stage for programs and policy over the next 10 to 15 years to guide how it is we want to manage our wastes in the region,” Daniel Fish, chief administrative officer at the NCRD said.

In 2019, the NCRD’s municipal solid waste was 628 kilograms per person versus a provincial average of 501 kilograms, the draft plan states. In 2021 the disposal rate was estimated to be 710 kilograms per person.

The full draft plan, including appendices, is over 300 pages, but Fish said different sections might be more or less interesting to different people and the district is also looking for more general feedback about the public’s interests in waste management.

“The document itself compiled a few different options to achieve waste reduction targets and through this public consultation process, we’re hoping to evaluate those options. So one may be more palatable over the other just given cost scenarios or accessibility or ability to implement,” Fish said.

There will be four engagement sessions throughout October and November. Two are planned for Haida Gwaii, one for Prince Rupert and one online. For more information about the time and place of each public consultation, visit the NCRD’s website www.ncrdbc.com/swmp.

Once the feedback has been collected, the district’s Public and Technical Advisory committee will look at what was suggested and recommend changes. The final step will be for the NCRD board to review the plan and Fish expects to have a finalized version of it by the spring of 2023.

The new plan will guide the district for at least the next 5 to ten years, Fish said.

Kaitlyn Bailey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View

