North and Chicago just recreated one of Kim's most iconic looks

Photo credit: Getty Images

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian is a trendsetter when it comes to, well, everything. From her hairstyles to her unique fashion choices and even her underwear, the 41-year-old leads the way. Unsurprisingly then, her children also find themselves recreating her iconic looks – and we have to admit, we're seriously impressed with their latest effort.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a series of sweet family photos from the Kardashian/Jenner/West's Christmas Eve. In the pics, the SKIMS founder can be seen wearing a gorge all-in-one chocolate brown number, while her sister Khloe looks sparkly af. As for 8-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago West though, they took inspiration from Kim herself for their outfits, specifically the pink velvet getup she wore while presenting Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

ICYMI, back in October, Kim made her TV presenting debut on the hit US series SNL, opting for an epic Balenciaga outfit for the occasion. And clearly, her daughters were just as obsessed with the look as we were, as they decided to recreate the pink moment. Chaneling the lewk, both girls wore head-to-toe pink velour, with North styling hers with pink platform sliders and wide-leg pants while Chicago added her own spin with a puffed sleeve and shiny pink cowgirl boots.

North and Chi's fits didn't go unnoticed though, with plenty of fans taking to the comments section to comment on their take on Kim's outfit. "Northie, you look just like mommy baby," commented one fan as another added: "Kim you and Chi are absolute twins."

We can't wait to see what look they recreate next...

You Might Also Like