North Carolinians are some of the Internet’s biggest bullies

Sara Pequeño
·4 min read
diego_cervo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a child of the internet, I’ve watched social media morph from MySpace musicians to Tik Tok influencers. One thing that hasn’t changed is “trolling,” or being mean to random strangers just because it’s fun. It’s a child of cyberbullying, but not a direct copy — cyberbullying is defined by law and mostly relegated to school-age children, while trolling can be done to anyone, or anything.

Redact.dev, a company that seems to exist solely because not everyone got the “be smart about what you post online” talk in school, found that North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of social media users who have trolled someone — 23 percent of N.C. survey respondents said they have done it, versus 17 percent of all people surveyed.

Based on the 3,846-person survey, we are meaner online than Floridians, South Carolinians, Virginians, Texans, New Yorkers, and New Jerseyans. We’re actually tied with Colorado and Maine, and lose out on this honor — dishonor? — only to Oklahoma, Kansas, and West Virginia.

It goes without saying that a survey of this size, supposedly speaking for all internet users in the United States, is probably skewed. It’s hard to believe that North Carolinians have more vitriol for other internet users than anyone else, especially considering the entire country was led by an internet troll for four years. But let’s entertain the idea for a moment: what would make North Carolina a breeding ground for trolls?

North Carolina is pretty average, in terms of other internet usage. The state has fewer home computers and less broadband access than the average U.S. resident, but only by one and two percentage points, respectively. We’re also slightly older than the average U.S. resident, and we aren’t one of the fastest-growing states among people 25 to 29. This could be counter-intuitive, but could also explain what we’re seeing. Again, the millennial and Gen Z generations got at least one lecture on internet etiquette. For those who didn’t grow up with that lesson, it could be easier to let your guard down and add to the internet pile-on.

Aside from age and technology, we are also an incredibly purple state, with several polarizing politicians. This means our political conversations are also polarizing to the point of comedy. Thom Tillis was getting bullied so much on Twitter that I wrote about it in 2020. Madison Cawthorn and Mark Robinson make inflammatory statements that rile up the left, and Mark Walker recently made national headlines for having what may have been the worst Waffle House order in history.

On the left, every tweet and video from Roy Cooper is littered with right-wing trolls calling him a fascist for our threadbare mask mandates and COVID protocols. Former U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham made two blunders — one about barbecue, the other an extramarital affair — that frustrated voters. Plus, considering how difficult it can be to get the attention of our politicians, social media is one of our only options.

North Carolina Political Memes, an anonymous Twitter account making jokes about the state’s politics, says it could also be “bless his heart syndrome.”

“Some guy from Boston is gonna tell you how much he hates you to your face, but my meemaw out in rural Bertie is primarily whispering about the personal failings of her neighbors to other neighbors when she sees them at the church bake sale,” the user said to me in a message.

It’s also entirely possible that “trolling” is too vague a term for a random survey. You could consider “trolling” the folks making fun of Thom Tillis in the reply section of his tweets. It could also include “doxxing,” or the act of publishing someone’s address or phone number to a public forum. It could be making fun of Walker’s aversion to anything resembling a spice, or it could be hate speech and bullying.

Listen: if being a hater is “trolling,” I’m under the bridge with the best of them. As a chronically impulsive person who shares my opinions for a living, it’s easy for me to see a bad post from some politician and immediately jump on it. It’s worked for me to get answers: criticizing UNC-Chapel Hill’s administration on social media forged a relationship between me and their communications team, and is part of what has helped hold them accountable. Some of these criticisms have a touch of humor, and if that makes them trolling, that’s your interpretation.

And if Redact.dev’s data is in fact inaccurate, well bless their hearts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China

    BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu amassed an army of cynics when she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games. Moments after the biggest run of her life, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy was asked about her status as a U.S. citizen, her feelings on Peng Shuai and the incessant hate she's received on social media. “If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that's their loss," Gu said. "They’re never going to win the Olympics.” Gu did just that, earning the first of

  • Auston Matthews - Jack Campbell connection was NHL All-Star highlight

    Toronto All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell had no hesitancy in displaying their friendship and close connection during the NHL's midseason spectacle in Las Vegas. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • After 4 long years, Canada's women's hockey team gets another crack at U.S. on Olympic ice

    There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h

  • Geisenberger, once again, leads Olympic women's luge event

    BEIJING (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger has been here twice before, holding the lead midway through the Olympic women’s luge race. Both times, she won gold. She’s not celebrating this time quite yet. As many other medal hopefuls — including the two USA Luge Olympic veterans — slipped, skidded and crashed their way out of contention, the German sliding star found a way to be better than anyone else through two runs at the Beijing Games. Geisenberger ended Monday night with a combined time of 1 minute

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.