North Carolina's Power Echols has incredible interception vs. Oregon in Holiday Bowl

With Oregon in the red zone and looking to break a 14-all tie with North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday in San Diego, the Tar Heels delivered a one-two punch that changed the game's momentum heading into halftime.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw to tight end Terrance Ferguson on second-and-5 from the UNC 16, but the pass was a bit behind him and linebacker Cedric Gray clubbed at the ball as it hit Ferguson's hand and then deflected off the back of Gray's leg.

Then, the ball hit Power Echols' toe and popped up into the air where Echols was able to snag it for the interception and return it 40 yards to Oregon's 49 with 35 seconds left on the clock.

You have to see it.

WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY POWER ECHOLS

Here's a closer look.

Fox Sports broadcaster and former Washington coach Chris Petersen said of the pick, "I don't think you've seen an interception this good all season long."

On the ensuing play, Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye completed a 49-yard pass to Kobe Paysour for a touchdown to give North Carolina a 21-14 lead heading into halftime.

UNC’s Drake Maye with a laser to Kobe Paysour for the 49-yard TD in the Holiday Bowl.



The Tar Heels redshirt freshman QB is showing why he’s viewed as a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft tonight. pic.twitter.com/wlie0JPQ3n — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 29, 2022

Oregon would end up winning 28-27.

