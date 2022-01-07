North Carolina women’s basketball team loses first game of season at NC State, 72-45

While building a perfect record through 13 games, No. 19 North Carolina rarely found itself trailing on the scoreboard.

No. 5 N.C. State changed that from the start Thursday night, scoring the game’s first 10 points, building a 17-point lead after one quarter and rolling to a 72-45 ACC win over the Tar Heels at Reynolds Coliseum.

The Tar Heels (13-1, 3-1 ACC) had only trailed in five of their 13 games prior to Thursday, outsourcing their opponents in 42 of 52 quarters.

But the ACC-leading offense that fueled all that success struggled to find a groove against the Wolfpack. Averaging 83.1 points per game this season, UNC barely hit half that total.

The Tar Heels scored just seven in the first quarter while hitting only 3 of 14 shots.

That allowed N.C. State to build a 24-7 advantage and the Tar Heels never cut that margin back to single digits. That’s because UNC’s shooting, normally a strength at 45.2% for the season, was just 23.1% (15 of 65) against the Wolfpack.

A 17.5 points per game scorer this season, sophomore guard Deja Kelly did what she could, tallying 21 points to lead UNC. But the Wolfpack made her work hard for her points. She hit just 8 of 24 shots.

UNC found very few easy points as the taller Wolfpack simply refused to let UNC get anything going inside. Elissa Cunane, N.C. State’s 6-5 senior center, dominated under the basket with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

By easily winning the rebounding battle 50-37, N.C. State allowed the Tar Heels very few putback chances. UNC tallied just five second-chance points and 14 points in the paint for the entire game.