North Carolina vs. Duke: Predictions, odds, and how to watch ACC rivalry basketball game

This weekend marks the final conference games of the 2023-24 men's college basketball regular season ahead of tournaments next week. One of the biggest matchups of the weekend features the biggest rivalry in college basketball: No. 7 North Carolina heading to Durham to face No. 9 Duke.

The Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) have gone 6-2 since their 93-84 win over Duke Feb. 4. Half of those games were decided by 10 points or less. Guard RJ Davis has been on a tear over that stretch highlighted by a career-high 42 points in a 75-71 win over Miami.

With a win, North Carolina would clinch sole possession of the ACC regular season title, their first since 2019.

The Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4) are 8-1 since that loss in Chapel Hill. Their lone loss came on the road to Wake Forest Feb. 24 and they've won every game since by double-digits. Duke's been one of the better shooting teams in the country this season, ranking 22nd in field goal percentage (48.5%) and 13th in three-point shooting (38%). With a win, Duke would split the ACC regular season title with North Carolina.

This is one of just two games between ranked opponents this weekend. Regardless of who wins, both teams are far from done with their season and will have a chance in the 2024 March Madness tournament.

Men's college basketball: North Carolina vs. Duke predictions roundup

Fayetteville Observer: Duke 79, North Carolina 74

Rodd Baxley writes: "This feels like another season in which these longtime rivals split the regular-season series before a third meeting in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will burn it down from long range and join UNC at the championship table with a share of the ACC crown."

Stat Salt: North Carolina +4.5

Craig Forde says: "The Tar Heels have fared well in Durham of late, going 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four visits. These two have split the last 10 games straight up, but UNC has a 6-4 ATS advantage in that stretch. With so much on the line here, I think this game stays as close as you can get here."

Sporting News: UNDER point total

Kris Johnson writes: "This could be another instant classic between North Carolina and Duke in the perennial battle for Tobacco Road supremacy... these are top-5 ACC scoring defenses with both giving up less than 70 points per game. With the ACC regular season title on the line, expect defense to win the day and championship."

Men's college basketball: North Carolina vs. Duke odds

The Blue Devils are favored to get a win against the Tar Heels Saturday at home, according to DraftKings odds.

Spread: Duke (-4)

Moneyline: n/a

Over/under: 151

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke

Game day: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Live stream: Watch on Fubo; ESPN+

NCAA men's basketball: Catch Duke-North Carolina and more with Fubo

