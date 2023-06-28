North Carolina’s top-rated steakhouse is in Charlotte, according to Yelp rankings

Steak 48 Charlotte, a contemporary steakhouse known for fine dining and hand-crafted cocktails, has been ranked the top-rated steakhouse in North Carolina, according to Yelp.

Yelp’s methodology used total volume and ratings of reviews to determine the rankings, and all businesses on the list had a passing health score as of mid-June.

The dress-to-impress steakhouse opened its doors at Apex SouthPark in 2020 and has served as a luxury experience ever since, providing high-grade prime steaks, including Japanese A5 Waygu.

Jeffery and Michael Mastro, who were nominated for a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurateur in 2020, opened Steak 48 with their father, Dennis, and business partner Scott Troilo. Locations include Beverly Hills, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

Steak 48 was recently named one of Open Table’s Top 100 restaurants in America and listed as one of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.”

Food and drink: Steak 48’s prime steaks and chops are cut in-house by its master butcher. Expect options including filet mignon and fresh seafood towers, along with creamy mac & cheese and corn creme brulee.

The restaurant features a full bar with craft beer, wine and signature cocktails. Dessert menu selections include Triple Layer Key Lime Pie and Very Chocolate Cake, which you can pair with a dessert wine port or cordials.

You can make a reservation via OpenTable or book a private event through Steak 48 Charlotte’s website.

Location: 4425 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

Cuisine: American, steak

Instagram: @steak48