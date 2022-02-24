Should North Carolina spend settlement money on efforts to prevent tobacco use?

Tobacco use remains the number one preventable cause of death and disease in North Carolina and the United States.

Almost 90% of adult smokers became addicted to tobacco at or before age 20. In North Carolina in 2018, 17.4% of adults smoked. Nationally, the rate was 16.1%.

In fiscal 2020, North Carolina received an estimated $455.7 million in revenue from tobacco settlement payments and taxes. Of this, the state allocated $2.2 million in state funds on tobacco-use prevention efforts.