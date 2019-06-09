North Carolina shuts out Auburn 2-0 to force deciding game

KEN TYSIAC (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
  • Auburn's Ryan Watson (37) pitches during an NCAA super regional baseball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Danny Serretti (1) swings at a pitch during an NCAA college super regional baseball game against Auburn in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Austin Bergner (45) pitches as Auburn's Will Holland, back left, runs from first base during an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Austin Love (44) reacts after completing the final out of a victory over Auburn in an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Austin Love (44) throws the final pitch to defeat Auburn in an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Michael Busch reacts after completing the final out to defeat Auburn in an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Auburn's Will Holland (17) swings at a pitch during an NCAA super regional baseball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Auburn's Jarrett Eaton, right, slides toward second as North Carolina's Ashton McGee, left, attempts to complete a double play during an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. After an official review, McGee was charged with interference on the play. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Auburn's Jarrett Eaton, right, slides toward second as North Carolina's Ashton McGee, left, attempts to complete a double play during an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. After an official review, McGee was charged with interference on the play. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) celebrates after scoring a run during the first inning of an NCAA super regional baseball game against Auburn in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Ike Freeman (8) reacts in front of Auburn's Ryan Bliss (9) after a hit during an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Austin Love (44) pitches during an NCAA super regional baseball game against Auburn in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina head coach Mike Fox asks an umpire for an official review on a play at second base during an NCAA super regional baseball game against Auburn in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. After review, Auburn was charged with interference, which resulted in a successful double play for North Carolina. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Ashton McGee, right, falls over Auburn's Jarrett Eaton, left, after Eaton slid into second base during an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. After an official review, McGee was charged with interference on the play. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) safely returns to second base ahead of Auburn's Ryan Bliss (9) and Will Holland, left, during an NCAA super-regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Auburn's Elliot Anderson (14) pitches during an NCAA super regional baseball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Austin Bergner reacts after completing a scoreless inning during an NCAA super regional baseball game against Auburn in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Auburn's Will Holland (17) fields a ground ball during an NCAA super regional baseball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • Auburn's Ryan Bliss (9) tosses the ball to Auburn's Will Holland (17) for the first out of a double play during an NCAA super regional baseball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Michael Busch, right, and Ike Freeman (8) celebrate after earning a victory over Auburn in an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) makes a catch as Auburn's Steven Williams, left, slides safely back to first base on a pickoff-attempt during an NCAA super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
  • North Carolina's Austin Bergner (45) pitches during an NCAA super regional baseball game against Auburn in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
1 / 22

North Carolina shuts out Auburn 2-0 to force deciding game

Auburn's Ryan Watson (37) pitches during an NCAA super regional baseball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- One day after North Carolina's bullpen imploded, Austin Bergner and Austin Love combined for a clutch pitching performance in a six-hit, 2-0 shutout of Auburn on Sunday as the Tar Heels forced a deciding Game 3 in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Love, who had surrendered two hits and two runs in one inning in Game 1, tied his season high with six strikeouts in 4 ? innings of relief in Game 2 to improve his record to 8-4. North Carolina had given up nine runs in the final two innings as Auburn rallied to win Game 1 11-7.

''Yesterday I was falling behind in the count a lot,'' Love said. ''Today I was trying to make sure every first pitch was a strike.''

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

North Carolina (46-18) got off to a good start in the first inning against Auburn starter Bailey Horn (4-1) as Ike Freeman delivered a two-run single with one out. But the Tigers (37-26) made timely pitches the rest of the way to stay within striking distance as the Tar Heels tied a season high with 14 runners left on base. Game 3 is Monday.

Bergner, who gave up four hits in 4 ? innings, worked out of a jam in the first inning by striking out Rankin Woley with the bases loaded. Auburn also had a chance to score after chasing Bergner with consecutive hits in the fifth.

Love replaced Bergner and got Will Holland to fly out to right field before Edouard Julien hit a blast to center field that was tracked down by Dylan Harris and caught just short of the wall.

''I don't think Julien could have hit the ball any harder to the deepest part of this ballpark,'' said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. ''I thought both teams competed like crazy today. I thought it was an unbelievable game.''

Love said his teammates stayed positive with the pitchers after the bullpen's struggles in Game 1. Love rewarded them by throwing 41 strikes in 50 pitches.

''We were fortunate to get a couple runs early, and then our pitching was just sensational,'' North Carolina coach Mike Fox said. ''And (Love) out of the bullpen was just a phenomenal performance. We played good defense behind them and got us a win.''

What to Read Next