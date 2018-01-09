North Carolina seeks to avoid third straight defeat

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina plays at home for the first time in 2018 on Tuesday night and the No. 20 Tar Heels are hoping to get back on track.

That's no guarantee against a much-improved Boston College team that has already won a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference games.

"There's not much relief because Boston College is coming to town," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said Monday.

The Tar Heels (12-4, 1-2 ACC) have lost back-to-back games for the first time since February 2016. There hasn't been a three-game slide for North Carolina since January 2014, something it hopes to avoid at the Smith Center.

So this might not be the best time for Boston College to be showing up. Eagles coach Jim Christian said there's no reason to think the Tar Heels have taken a big drop.

"I see a very good basketball team. I see a team when shots go in, everybody looks good," Christian said. "... They've also played two (ACC) road games. It's not an easy game on the road. They've played two fantastic teams on the road. They're the defending national champion. Until somebody knocks them off the pedestal, that's how I view (them)."

North Carolina got bogged down again at Virginia, where it dropped a 61-49 decision Saturday.

"One thing that really hurt us was turning the ball over and the other was that we shot the ball really poorly," Williams said.

North Carolina's losses last week came to two nationally ranked teams, with a setback at Florida State before the Virginia game.

Boston College (11-5, 2-2), which defeated then-No. 1 Duke last month, is coming off Saturday's 77-71 victory against visiting Wake Forest.

Junior guard Jerome Robinson of Boston College will be making a homecoming of sorts because he's from nearby Raleigh. In four ACC games, he's averaging a league-best 26.5 points per game (while he's fourth in the ACC at 18.4 for all games this season).