North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell announces his decision on the 2022 NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell announced, as many expected, that he is entering the 2022 NFL draft and will forgo his final year of eligibility.

Howell, who has started the past three seasons for the Tar Heels, made it official with a video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday.

UNC coach Mack Brown had stated for the past year that he expected Howell to turn pro after this season.

Howell took his last snaps for the Tar Heels on Thursday in the Heels’ 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He leaves UNC as the team’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, passing yards and total offense.

Howell is projected by many to be a first round pick.