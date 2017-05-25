North Carolina pounds Boston College 10-0 in ACC tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Ashton McGee, Kyle Datres and Zack Gahagan each knocked in two runs, and five North Carolina pitchers combined to hold Boston College to just two hits in a 10-0 rout that was stopped after seven innings Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

The second-seeded Tar Heels (45-11) jumped on the No. 11 seed Eagles (25-28) with three first-inning runs, highlighted by McGee's two-run triple. They scored twice in the third and added four runs in the fourth en route to finishing with 14 hits.

Logan Warmoth went 4 for 5 and Brian Miller was 3 for 4 for North Carolina, which won its 17th of 19 games. The Tar Heels next face North Carolina State on Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday's semifinals.

Right-hander Tyler Baum (6-0) allowed just two first-inning hits before four relievers shut out BC over the final six innings and combine for six strikeouts.