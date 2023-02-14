North Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charlotte, Yelp users say

Say you’re looking for a romantic spot in Charlotte to woo your sweetie — one with a playful approach to food, great drinks and an atmosphere that sets the tone for love. Yelp has helped us out with that, naming The Cellar at Duckworth’s to its list of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Every State.

After all, who wouldn’t want to savor house-made waffle cones, filled with ponzu poke tuna, macadamia nut coconut shrimp and sriracha honey chicken and bacon ($19). Or dive into a warm bowl of truffle mac & cheese, with Grafton cheddar, Gouda and toasted pancetta ($14). (That gets our hearts beating, anyway.)

Truffle Mac & Cheese at The Cellar at Duckworth’s in Charlotte.

Steak is another special occasion go-to, and The Cellar at Duckworth’s does them up right. All options — filet mignon, ribeye, Kansas City strip and tomahawk bone-in ribeye — are certified Angus beef, with prices ranging from $48-$89.

It’s also known for its top-notch drinks, with a lineup of solid classics and creative specialty cocktails. You can toast to the city where it’s all happening with a Queen Charlotte Mojito, or watch the smokeshow as the bartender handcrafts a smoked whiskey sour.

So what earned The Cellar at Duckworth’s the top spot in North Carolina? To determine the restaurants worthy of making the list, Yelp identified the businesses with a bulk of reviews mentioning relevant keywords such as “romantic,” “date night” and “Valentine.” Then, Yelp ranked those spots using the volume and ratings of reviews with those keywords, among other factors. (Passing health scores were included in the calculations, too.)

On The Cellar’s Yelp page, users touted the restaurant’s date night vibes, in particular.

Yelp user Karla F of Charlotte wrote, “This makes for a great place to celebrate something special or for a romantic, intimate date night. You won’t go wrong with the food or the cocktails - can’t wait to go back!”

In his review, Nich B of Cramerton wrote, “The drinks are made with love and care and the servers always have a great recommendations for cocktails. This is one of my favorite places to go with my wife. Great date night spot.”

Location: Spirit Square, 330 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Menu

Cuisine: American, steak

Instagram: @thecellaratduckworths