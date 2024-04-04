North Carolina Mom Gives Birth to Her Second Set of Twins in 13 Months: ‘It Was Just a Shock'

Angelia Tutt tells PEOPLE she comes from a long line of twins — including her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

Cone Health From Left: Angelia Tutt and husband Elliott McNeil holding their newborn twins

Angelia Tutt, of North Carolina, tells PEOPLE she gave birth to her second set of twin boys on March 3

The mom of five, who is a twin herself, welcomed her first set of twins just 13 months earlier

Tutt says she comes from a long line of twins — including her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

A North Carolina mom who comes from a long line of twins has given birth to her second set of twins!

Angelia Tutt tells PEOPLE she welcomed twin boys Kendrick and Kairo on March 3, just 13 months after giving birth to her first set of twins in 2023.

The mom gave birth at Cone Health Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, where she was surrounded by at least three medical professionals who were twins themselves, according to a news release from the hospital.

Tutt, who has a twin sister, also happens to come from a long line of twins — and she says that her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother are all proud parents of multiples.

Cone Health Angelia Tutt holds one of her newborns

Still, welcoming twins for a second time came as a surprise to Tutt, who also shares daughter Karlie, 6, and 13-month-old twins Elliott and Zion with husband Elliott McNeil, according to Good Morning America. “It was just a shock that I had twins back to back,” she tells PEOPLE.



Kendrick and Kairo came early, too. Tutt says she was just 33 weeks pregnant when she went into labor, and had not finished preparing for her children’s arrival.



Once at the hospital, Tutt says “everything just sped up.” She originally expected to deliver naturally, but was eventually told she needed an emergency cesarean section after doctors discovered that one twin's umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

“It was a crazy day. I was really nervous, honestly,” Tutt says. “I was excited. I was overwhelmed. I was emotional, but it was exciting overall.”

The twins and their mother were later sent home, and have been getting used to life as a family of seven ever since.



Cone Health Elliott McNeil holds one of his newborns

"I know once they get a little bigger, it's going to be a little more chaotic," says the mom, who tells PEOPLE things have been relatively smooth so far, though the first set of twins are still adjusting to their new siblings.



Tutt also says that Karlie has “been loving” being a big sister so far. “She helps me with changing diapers. She wants to feed them and hold them. She likes to sing to them,” she adds.

With Kendrick and Kairo now in the picture, Tutt does not expect her family will expand any further. Now, she is looking forward to the things she can teach and show her growing children, adding that she plans to “keep [the newborn twins] close, keep them bonded together, make sure that they are best friends [and] teach them how to take care of each other.”

The mom of five is also preparing for what's to come with such a unique family.



