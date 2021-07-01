North Carolina’s medical marijuana bill is too restrictive. Open use up to more people.

Medical marijuana

The fact that N.C. legislators are finally considering legalizing medical marijuana is reason to celebrate. (July 1) But it is being used for political gain.

One sponsor, Sen. Bill Rabon, a cancer survivor, says use should be restricted to those with cancer, PTSD, and a few other conditions. Unfortunately, many of us who deal with crippling daily chronic pain (for many reasons) are not included.

Is this because legislators aren’t educated in the many reasons for chronic pain and don’t know how crippling it is? Or, is the lack of support because it is not politically prudent?

Cancer patients and PTSD sufferers need and deserve an opportunity to legally and freely use marijuana to help them. So do many others who suffer at least as much, but apparently don’t have the political clout.

Robin Drechsel, Charlotte

NC vaccine lottery

The vaccination for COVID-19 is our best way of controlling the virus. We need to teach people to understand that. Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen should be two of our best teachers in this state. In a vaccine lottery they gave away $1 million and a $125,000 scholarship . How did that teach us about the virus?

Evelyn Fortson, Charlotte

GOP playbook

Opposing Critical Race Theory? Alleging election fraud? Constant lies? This Republican Party playbook encourages prejudice and grievance with abundant lies to motivate conservative voters. I thought we Americans were on an arc of progress and better than that.

I used to vote for some traditional moderate conservatives, but I want no part in this GOP. It’s the polar opposite of Lincoln’s “better angels.”

Chip Potts, Mooresville

California ban

Regarding “California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states,” (June 29):

California has banned state-funded travel to a total of 17 states because of laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community. Is this the beginning of the end of the United States? Imagine the impact on exchanges in business, cultural, athletic, or other legitimate endeavors if every state that disagreed with one or more policies of another state initiated travel restrictions as a form of “punishment.”

A currently polarized nation appears to be on its way to becoming a fractured one. What’s next?

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

Trump rallies

Regarding “Trump again airs election grievances in return to rally stage,” (June 28):

Donald Trump is taking to the rally stage to promote his Big Lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. Were it not for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, I would not be overly concerned. However, he and millions of his supporters and congressional Republicans believe his lies as he works to overturn election results in various states to reclaim the presidency.

Trump’s last attempt to subvert democracy failed, but only barely. Jan. 6 may have been a dress rehearsal for the next rebellion.

Joseph Salerno, Charlotte

Phone wait times

I for one am glad the Biden administration is pushing the infrastructure package with or without Republican support. The president should also consider additional funding to improve staffing levels for 911, social service agencies and groups like Legal Aid, to name a few.

In these chaotic times some people have to wait a 30-plus minutes to speak to the right person. Money for increased staffing is imperative to lessen stress and anxiety in these worrisome days.

Herb Stark, Mooresville

A new stadium

Regarding “The fallacy of pro sports,” (June 30 NC Voices):

If the owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, wants a new stadium, let him build it and pay for it.

I’m guessing the average family can’t afford a ticket to see the Panthers play. So why would you take money the average family paid in taxes to help build a new home for a football team?

The citizens of Charlotte and the United States have been through so much emotionally and financially with the COVID pandemic, building a new football stadium is just not something we should be focusing on.

Lucy Grasty, Charlotte