North Carolina hoping to get back on track this week

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. North Carolina State won 95-91. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina has gone through a bumpy national title defense, most of its struggles coming during the ACC season.

The Tar Heels went 11-2 during the nonconference season but have opened league play 5-4 after losing both of their games last week. North Carolina dropped nine places to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 in this week.

''We should be better than 5-4 in the ACC,'' North Carolina wing Cameron Johnson said.

The Tar Heels (16-6) have a chance to get back on track this week.

First up is Tuesday against No. 20 Clemson, a team they beat 87-79 on Jan. 16. That's followed by North Carolina's first game against Pittsburgh this season.

The key in those games: Defense.

North Carolina gave up 95 points and 15 3-pointers in an overtime loss to North Carolina State last Saturday, and 80 points and another 12 3-pointers in a loss to Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels are 194th nationally in scoring defense at 72.7 points per game, and are 316th guarding the arc, allowing teams to hit nearly 38 percent of their 3-point shots.

''I mean we've just been one of the worst defensive teams, if not the worst defensive team I've ever coached,'' North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. ''The kids are great kids. They've got to buy into it 100 percent, not 80 percent. We've got to get better. I've got to do a better job with it.''

The last meeting with Clemson ended in an 87-79 Tar Heels victory, keeping them undefeated in 59 all-time games at the Smith Center.

This time, the Tigers (17-4, 6-3) will be at home, but playing without forward Donte Grantham, out for the season with a torn ACL. Clemson also has lost 10 straight to North Carolina and has to play with a short turnaround after playing on Sunday.

''Obviously, it's a difficult turnaround for us, a team we've had a hard time playing against lately, so we've got to figure some things out,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.