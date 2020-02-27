North Carolina's Heaven Fitch beats boys to become state's first female wrestling champion

After watching her older brothers’ wrestling tournaments, a 6-year-old Heaven Fitch constantly pushed her parents to let her compete in the sport.

That nagging was the first step to making history.

Fitch become the first girl to ever win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship last weekend, triumphing in the 106-pound weight class at Greensboro.

Per HighSchoolOT.com, Fitch scored a pin in her first match, won her semifinal 9-4 and came out on top in the championship with an 11-3 major decision. She faced only boys.

1️⃣st Female Wrestler to WIN an Individual Wrestling State Championship



1️⃣0️⃣6️⃣lbs Heaven Fitch @UwharrieCharter! #NCHSAAWRES pic.twitter.com/K7qvZPlDFh — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) February 23, 2020

“I just wrestled my best and I kinda dominated the match if I’m being honest,” Fitch told WTVD.

Fitch, a senior at Uwharrie Charter High School in Asheboro, reportedly finished her season with a 54-5 record, winning the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for the 1A classification after placing fourth in the state in 2019.

Pretty good for a wrestler whose parents initially refused to let her wrestle, according to a 2018 profile from the Independent Tribune.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others,” Fitch said. “To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."

