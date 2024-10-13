North Carolina football's Tylee Craft dies at 23 after cancer battle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC football’s Tylee Craft died Saturday morning after a lengthy cancer battle, head coach Mack Brown announced after the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Craft was 23. UNC football released a social media post about Craft at 4:03 p.m. Saturday.

“It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side. Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for,” UNC football wrote in a statement.

“He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity. On behalf of his family and our program, we sincerely thank everyone who supported Tylee during his battle with cancer. It means more than you know. With love and affection, #TyleeStrongForever.”

It didn’t take long for UNC to rally around Craft as #TyleeStrong became a rallying cry for the program. He was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in March 2022.

Craft was one of five college athletes named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team in 2022. He also earned the Disney Spirit Award on ESPN’s College Football Awards.

UNC wide receiver J.J. Jones was wearing Craft's No. 13 jersey against the Yellow Jackets and had a touchdown in the first half. Members of the football coaching staff, football players and basketball players before the Blue-White scrimmage were wearing t-shirts to show their support for Craft.

"This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years, the doctors told us he outlived what heshould’ve," Brown said after the Georgia Tech game.

"And he did it with the Spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other young people. I mean, he’s just an incredible young person.”

