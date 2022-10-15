North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels travel just down the road to face the Duke Blue Devils in ACC college footbal action, Saturday night in Durham.

The Tar Heels (5-1, 2-0 ACC) have an early lead in the Coastal Division as the lone unbeaten team in ACC play. A win would officially make Carolina bowl eligible. The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-1) came up just short in their chance to make the rivalry game a bid for sole possession of first place after losing to Georgia Tech 23-20 in overtime last week.

News & Observer photojournalists Robert Willett are covering the game. Check back during and after the game for more photos.

North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo walks among his players as the Tar Heels’ warm up for their game against Duke on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke coach Mike Elko watches the North Carolina players warm up prior to their game on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.