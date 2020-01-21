North Carolina dad arrested after tackling son's high-school wrestling opponent during match
A North Carolina man was arrested after tackling his high-school son’s wrestling opponent during a match, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.
Barry Lee Jones was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct for his actions. The incident occurred during a wrestling match Saturday the involved Jones’ son. Jones intervened after his son was suplexed during the match. Jones’ son landed on his head/neck. As the ref signaled the move was illegal, Jones ran out to the mat and rammed into his son’s opponent.
This incident was captured on video:
After being processed, Jones was released on $1,000 bond.
The wrestler who was tackled by Jones did not suffer any injuries.
