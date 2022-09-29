This North Carolina coffee shop is one of the most popular in the US, Yelp says. Why?

A North Carolina coffee chain said it doesn’t like to skimp on the details — and customers have noticed.

So much so, it now ranks among the nation’s favorite regional coffee chains, according to results published Thursday, Sept. 29.

Port City Java, which has more than two dozen locations in the state, earned a spot on the nationwide list of Yelp’s report on coffee-related businesses. The restaurant review website said it examined “the distribution of ratings for reviews mentioning ‘coffee’” in the year leading up to July.

“Regional coffee chains are defined as brands that offer mainly coffee, have more than 25 locations, and operate in fewer than 25 states,” Yelp wrote in its report.

Port City Java was the only business with North Carolina roots that earned a spot in the national rankings, landing at No. 16.

The chain had humble beginnings in Wilmington but has since expanded, with several locations in the southeastern part of the state. Customers also can get their caffeine fixes at shops in Chapel Hill, Greenville and Raleigh, according to the business’ website.

On Yelp, fans of the chain’s storefront on North Front Street in Wilmington said they couldn’t get enough of the customer service and tasty drinks, helping it earn four out of five stars. Port City Java serves hot and cold beverages, including coffee that receives special care, according to its menu.

“We give each step our unwavering attention; from handpicking specialty green coffee beans to roasting each bean to the highest standard and hand packaging all orders,” the business wrote on its website. “We are hands-on through the entire process.”

The list of most popular shops was revealed on National Coffee Day, which falls on Sept. 29. To celebrate, several retailers, including North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme, are offering freebies.

Earlier this month, Yelp created a separate list that named the best local coffee shops in the United States. The only North Carolina cafe to make it into those rankings was Enderly Coffee Co. in Charlotte, CharlotteFive reported.

Story continues

On the more recent list, the nation’s top-ranking regional coffee spot was Ziggi’s Coffee, which started in Colorado.

This NC farm’s pumpkin patch has a wild twist — and it ranks among nation’s best

One of the best apple-picking orchards is here in North Carolina, new rankings show

The best burger in North Carolina? The ones served at this gas station top Yelp’s list

Two North Carolina restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for