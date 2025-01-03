North Carolina Central visits Nnadozie and Coppin State

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-10) at Coppin State Eagles (1-13)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts North Carolina Central after Toby Nnadozie scored 22 points in Coppin State's 83-53 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 1-2 at home. Coppin State has a 0-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The North Carolina Central Eagles have gone 2-6 away from home. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC with 16.6 assists per game led by Dionte Johnson averaging 4.3.

Coppin State scores 55.3 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 73.1 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Coppin State has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The Coppin State Eagles and North Carolina Central Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nnadozie is shooting 38.3% and averaging 10.1 points for the Coppin State Eagles.

Po'Boigh King is averaging 15.8 points for the North Carolina Central Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press