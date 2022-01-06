North Carolina basketball’s rally falls short at Notre Dame. Tar Heels lose, 78-73

North Carolina’s rally fell short as it dropped its first road game of the season, falling 78-73 to Notre Dame on a frigid night in South Bend.

The Tar Heels (10-4, 2-1 ACC) were down three players including starting forward Dawson Garcia, who suffered a concussion early in Sunday’s win at Boston College. Then they were buried by 3-pointers from the Irish.

Carolina allowed a season-high 13 3-pointers. The previous high was 11 3-pointers in a win at College of Charleston.

Nate Laszewski delivered the two that hurt the most. The Heels rallied from down 13 points to take a 67-66 lead with 3:28 left. It was their first lead since 15-14. But Laszewski delivered back-to-back 3s to put the Irish (8-5, 2-1) ahead for good. Laszewski, who had seven 3s in a loss in Chapel Hill last season, led Notre Dame with 20 points including six 3s.

Bench(ed) scoring

With guard Kerwin Walton and forward Justin McKoy also out due to COVID-19 protocol, Carolina didn’t get the same scoring boost that it normally relies on from its bench. Garcia’s absence meant Brady Manek and his 12.7-point average, would be making his first start since the season opener.

Even when Walton isn’t scoring, the sophomore guard who led the team in both made 3s and 3-point shooting percentage last season is a threat that defenses have to be aware of on the floor.

Against the Irish, the Heels’ reserves didn’t have that same offensive punch. Guard Anthony Harris is known more for his defensive skills, although he did contribute five points. Seldom-used freshmen D’Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles were forced into action, but neither scored a point.

All five of Carolina’s starters played more minutes than they average.

Pick your poison

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was largely content to play UNC forward Armando Bacot straight up. Through most of the first half, the Irish did not double team Bacot when he got the ball in the post.

The result was bad for whoever was guarding him, be it Laszewski or Paul Atkinson Jr. Bacot made 7 of his first 9 shots from the field and finished with 16 points in the first half. Even when the Irish decided late in the half to send a double, Bacot spun out of the pressure and made a layup.

Brey got his desired result while Bacot racked up points. Notre Dame didn’t allow Carolina to have many open looks from 3-point range, shots that generally come when Bacot passes out of a double team and the Heels share the ball.

Carolina was just 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half, but used a strong second half to finish shooting 36 percent from 3. Bacot scored a team-high 21 for UNC.

Defensive switches

UNC prides itself in being able to switch every pick on defense without exposing too many weaknesses. But against Notre Dame, it seemed like every switch ended with an advantage for the Irish.

Notre Dame’s 6-foot-5 freshman guard Blake Wesley exploited it most when he’d get Manek or Bacot in front of him. Wesley finished with 18 points.