This North Carolina Airbnb host ranks as state’s best. Why travelers love the spot

North Carolina travelers love staying at this rural retreat — and now it boasts the best Airbnb host in the state, results show.

The top honor goes to semi-retired pastor Rick Clayton, host of the “Private Suite at Long Creek.” The short-term rental property is nestled in the “rolling hills and farmland of northern Stanly County,” according to an online listing and an email Airbnb shared July 18 with McClatchy News.

The winning Airbnb, located near the Uwharrie National Forest, received online praise for offering a peaceful setting, complete with a goat on the property. Several people who stayed at the suite said it offered a gateway to outdoor activities while being roughly a one-hour drive from Charlotte.

North Carolina’s winning Airbnb is near Uwharrie National Forest, seen in this file photo.

“Our home is situated with a beautiful view of Long Creek, and you may see wildlife such as deer, squirrel, rabbit, etc. on or around our property,” the listing said. “We enjoy birdwatching, and you’ll find a variety of species in our backyard.”

Clayton was named No. 1 in North Carolina after Airbnb said it “set a high bar” in its search for top host in each U.S. state.

“Hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings in the following categories: cleanliness, check-in and communication,” the rental company wrote in its July 13 report. “To raise the bar even further, we set the minimum number of reviews at 100.”

In states where more than one person met the criteria of “most hospitable” host, the total amount of reviews was used as a tiebreaker, Airbnb said.

The winning host topped the list after he was praised for his cleanliness and hospitality.

Overall, the “Private Suite at Long Creek” boasts 4.9 out of five stars. In addition to its location, Airbnb customers raved that Clayton kept the space clean and was easy to contact. Many also appreciated the small touches of hospitality, such as toiletries and snacks.

The suite rents for about $59 per night, though the listing shows discounts are available for longer stays. The vacation spot — which has one bedroom and a bathroom — is located in the Richfield area, roughly 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

