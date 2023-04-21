North Bay Village condominium deemed unsafe. Residents must leave their homes, officials say

Majestic Isles Condominium residents in North Bay Village have until next week to evacuate their homes after their building was reported unsafe Thursday night.

A North Bay Village building engineer ruled the condominium, at 7946 East Drive, “not safe for occupancy” after serious concerns with its current condition were found, citing sagging floors and termite damage, the city said.

The issues with the condominium, built in 1960, was found during its required 60-year building certification on April 14.

Mayor Brent Latham said the 54 residents, in about 30 condos, are being offered resources by both the city and Miami-Dade County, such as no-interest loans and relocation resources. Residents have until 10 a.m. on April 25 to vacate the premises.

Furthermore, North Bay Village is working directly with Best Western to offer a place to stay for those who have no other options.

“Everyone is working very hard to respond and lend a helping hand in this crisis situation for some of our neighbors,” he said on Instagram. ”We do have a lot of families that are in difficult situations.”

The city’s decision comes on the heels of last week, when WSVN 7 News reported residents were evacuated from five units after a roof drain caused a partial ceiling collapse.