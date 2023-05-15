The north has awoken – and Alex Sanderson wants Sale Sharks to keep it that way - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

There have been questions raised recently about whether rugby union "matters" in the north. With Newcastle struggling and Sale competing for eyeballs against two of the world's biggest football clubs – in the heart of England's rugby league territories – the question has merit.

If Sale's Premiership semi-final victory over Leicester is anything to go by, however, then the case is closed. The north of England might only possess two professional rugby union clubs but any of those dissenters asking whether it "matters" need look no further than the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Sanderson, the Sale director of rugby and former player who hails from the north-west, has united a rugby area that had been somewhat in the doldrums since the Sharks' one and only Premiership title win in 2006.

"It was mega, wasn't it?" said Sanderson, swigging a can of lager ahead of Sale's end-of-season bash, after witnessing a first apparent sell-out of the former Salford City stadium since its construction in 2012.

"Buzzing, so noisy. You need occasions like this, moments like this! So that people come back, start playing and want to get involved in it! And I'm so proud of that fact; that, potentially, our reach in the north is expanding.

There are bigger crowds coming and the buzz is better isn't it. Busier. It's a 'Brucie Bonus'. It's a humbling addition to the role, in that you might be inspiring some kid to pick up a ball."

George Ford, arguably the missing piece in the puzzle that was Sanderson's Sale rebuild, agreed. Ford was a titan in Sale's win against his former club and has played a leading role in taking Sale from play-off contenders to that next step of title contenders.

George Ford

"I’ve never heard or seen [the stadium] like that," said Ford. "We speak about it all the time, one of our reasons why [we do this is] to make the people up here proud and interested in rugby union. To come out and support us but more importantly for the kids to come out and pick up a rugby ball and start playing up here."

"It’s obviously challenging with football and rugby league but we’re doing our utmost to have an effect on these young kids."

"All we can do as a club is perform well, try to win games, fill the place out like today and try to entertain these people, give them a winning team that care and compete."

"We want to inspire the kids as well. The amount of kids you saw out there with smiles on their faces – ultimately that's what it's about. When we've finished and are long gone from the game they're the people that will come in and take the game forward. If we can inspire kids to come and play up here - northern lads playing for Sale - that's what we want."

Ford and Sanderson also paid homage to the local lads that were at the heart of the Sharks' win. Like director of rugby and star fly-half, the young back three of Joe Carpenter, Tom Roebuck and Arron Reed are all proud northerners, as are recent signings Jonny Hill, Simon McIntyre, and Tommy Taylor. There is a theme.

"Imagine the scenario where players actually played for the shirt, the badge and the area," said Sanderson. "It's gone out of the game! Where is the north? I remember the north playing New Zealand when I was a kid!"

"The north is here – and it's in Newcastle. But, right now, we're flying the flag. I'm super proud of that. I can't talk too much about it because I start to cry and get too emotional."

"To come home, to this team – the team I played for, captained, that my brother played for, that my dad played against – it's a bit of a dream, isn't it. Then I have to remind myself that dreams don't come true."

"But it's just a start – and that's how we have to view it: as the start. We have to continue to get investment and pump resources in to provide the environment where good players like George [Ford] will want to come back. Or Jonny. And Si Mc and Tommy Taylor – all these guys who have gone to other clubs for a bit more money, now they want to come back to the north. So, it's the start of something."

"But I know Simon Orange, Ged Mason and Michelle Orange [Sale's owners] are committed because I've asked them. They're in it for the long haul. They've written the club into their will! It feels like the start. I'm pumped. But I'll think about the future in two weeks' time. We've got a job to do before then."

Whether that Premiership final against Saracens ends in a defeat, after Sunday, one thing is concrete: northern rugby matters.