North American Virtual Schools Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2024 - Increasing Number of e-Learning Enrolments in the Higher Education Sector Driving Market Growth
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Schools Market in North America 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual schools market in North America is poised to grow by $181.56 TH during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the need for cost-effective teaching models and the need for effective content development technology. This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual schools market in North America growth during the next few years.
The virtual schools market in North America market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
This report on the virtual schools market in North America covers the following areas:
Virtual schools market in North America sizing
Virtual schools market in North America forecast
Virtual schools market in North America industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual schools market in North America vendors that include Abbotsford Virtual School, Acklam Grange School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Charter Schools USA, Connections Education LLC, Florida Virtual School, K12 Inc., Lincoln Learning Solutions, Mosaica Education Inc., and Pansophic Learning. Also, the virtual schools market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Ownership by Volume
Market segments
Comparison by Ownership by volume
Private - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
NPI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
Market opportunity by Ownership by volume
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand)
Market drivers - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbotsford Virtual School
Acklam Grange School
Basehor-Linwood Virtual School
Charter Schools USA
Connections Education LLC
Florida Virtual School
K12 Inc.
Lincoln Learning Solutions
Mosaica Education Inc.
Pansophic Learning
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kr7nj6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900