North American Video Services Market Report 2022: Five-year Forecasts for Pay-TV and OTT Subscriptions
Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Video Services: State of the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This State of the Market industry report examines the top trends in the US and Canadian video service markets and the forces that will affect the market over the next year. The report includes a five-year forecast of pay-TV and OTT subscriptions in the North American market.
The video services space, including pay TV and OTT, continues to evolve to meet ever-changing market conditions and consumer behaviours.
The traditional pay-TV market continues to face significant challenges including ongoing subscriber erosion and competition from vMVPDs. The market has had to pivot to vertical integration and bundling, aggregation, and online video solutions to sustain and grow.
The OTT video services market continues to evolve, with high-profile offerings from large media organisations and smaller-scale offerings from a variety of more niche players. Services continue to augment their user experiences and distribution channels with many employing a hybrid business model approach to better reach and monetize their offerings.
Key Topics Covered:
Bottom Line
Evolution of Entertainment Media Consumption
COVID Impact on Video Consumption
Cord Cutting Continues, Impacting Revenues
The Streaming Service Stack Has Not Yet Hit its Ceiling
Without Contracts, Service Hoppers Contribute to Churn
Content and Discovery Challenges Impact the User Experience
Bundles and Aggregation Platforms Aid in Service Discovery
Assessing the Video Service Market: Strategies by Service Segment
Defining the Video Service Market
Traditional Pay-TV Providers Move Online
vMVPDs Grow Despite High Operating Costs
Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD): Services Raise Prices
Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) Benefits from Shelter at Home
Advertising-based Video-on-Demand Services (AVOD) and (FAST) on the Rise
Trends Shaping the Streaming Services Market
Smart TVs are on Fire
Shifts in Windowing Grow TVOD Services
Consolidation Driving Competition
Content Creators are Going Direct to Consumer (DTC)
Standard Measurements in Development
Hybrid Business Models are a Competitive Advantage
Profiles of OTT Services with Hybrid Business Models
ViacomCBS - As of February 2022 -"Paramount"
Discovery+
Redbox
AppleTV+
Peacock
Market Forecast: US OTT Service Subscriptions and Revenue
Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
Forecast US OTT Service Subscriptions
Revenue Forecast
Implications and Recommendations
Glossary of Terms
Appendix
Companies Research or Interviewed for Report
List of Figures
Attribution
