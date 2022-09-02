North American UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) Market Report 2022-2028: What Does it Take to Capitalize on the Robust Growth Trajectory?
Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the North American UCaaS Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market analysis provides valuable insights on UCaaS market growth drivers and restraints, competitive factors, and growth opportunities. It can be leveraged by market participants to develop sustainable growth strategies.
Fear of stagflation or recession is likely to dampen the momentum the industry has garnered in the past couple of years. Strong recognition of UCaaS benefits - including improved business continuity and enhanced remote/hybrid workforce productivity - is likely to be offset by budget tightening, delayed investments, and technology investment priorities re-evaluation.
The gap - in terms of growth rates and market share - between the winners and laggards among UCaaS providers is widening. This is compelling market participants to urgently seek greater differentiation and identify new growth opportunities. Providers with broader solutions portfolios (e.g., broadband, mobile services, SD-WAN, and managed security) and those offering freemium and/or mobile-ready cloud collaboration services are likely to see pull-through on UCaaS sales.
The addressable market is becoming more clearly segmented between organizations and/or users looking for collaboration-rich UCaaS and those with a preference for voice-centric cloud communications solutions. Specific workflows, user demographics or job roles, or types of communications approaches (e.g., single-vendor versus multi-vendor/best-of-breed, and security posture) often determine each organization's choice of a UCaaS solution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American UCaaS Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Scope and Market Definitions
Key Findings
Key Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Organization Likely to Decrease Share of Workforce Using PBX, PSTN, and Both by 2025
Forecast Assumptions
Organizations' Cloud Migration Plans
Enterprise Telephony/Business Call-control Environment Trends
Revenue and Installed Seats/Users Forecast
Net New Seats/Users Forecast
UCaaS Penetration of the Addressable Market
Installed Seats/Users Forecast by Country
Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis
Market Analysis by Country
Market Analysis by Industry Vertical
Percent Installed Seats/Users by Customer Size, 2021
Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2021
Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2021
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
Monthly Average Cloud PBX/UCAAS Price Trends
Preferred Cloud PBX/UCaaS Packaging
Preferred Way to Purchase Calling Plans for Cloud PBX/UCaaS
Competitive Environment
Important PBX Features in Cloud PBX Solution/Provider Selection
Important Capabilities in Cloud Communications Provider Selection
Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution
Importance of Purchasing Tangential Capabilities from the Same Provider
Installed Seats/Users Share by Service Provider Brand
Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand
UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Seats/Users
Selected Competitor Analysis
Competitive Trends
Important Aspects in Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider Selection
Intent to Switch Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider Upon Current Contract Expiration
Top 3 Reasons for Replacing Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Contact Center
Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile-first UCaaS
Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Collaboration
Growth Opportunity 4 - International Expansion
Growth Opportunity 5 - Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus
Growth Opportunity 6 - Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services
4. Appendix
