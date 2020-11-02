North American stock markets rebound from last week's losses on eve of U.S. election

TORONTO — North American stock markets rebounded from last week's correction on the eve of the U.S. election.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 116.23 points at 15,696.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 423.45 points at 26,925.05. The S&P 500 index was up 40.28 points at 3,310.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 46.02 points at 10,957.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.43 cents US compared with 75.09 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.02 at US$36.81 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$1,892.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up almost three cents at US$3.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press