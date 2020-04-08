North American stock markets and oil price rise on optimism, loonie slips

TORONTO — North American markets rose on renewed optimism about the trajectory of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 311.57 points or 2.3 per cent at 13,925.71, led by energy stocks as the oil price climbed.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 779.71 points at 23,433.57. The S&P 500 index was up 90.57 points at 2,749.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 203.64 points at 8,090.90.

The Canadian dollar averaged 71.26 cents US, down from an average of 71.50 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract ended up $1.46 at US$25.09 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.78 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed up 60 cents at US$1,684.30 an ounce and the May copper contract closed down 1.25 cents at US$2.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press