North American stock markets start the trading week lower, loonie down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline amid broad-based weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.80 points at 16,178.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 316.26 points at 28,019.31. The S&P 500 index was down 32.25 points at 3,433.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.81 points at 11,481.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.91 cents US compared with 76.10 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 93 cents at US$38.92 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,903.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.08 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press