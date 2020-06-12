North American stock markets open trading higher, loonie edges lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index regained some of the ground it lost it recent days as it surged more than 300 points in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 322.59 points at 15,373.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 733.05 points at 25,861.22. The S&P 500 index was up 76.28 points at 3,078.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 228.45 points at 9,721.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents US compared with 73.78 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down US$2.83 at US$36.77 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nearly two cents at roughly US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,745.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nearly two cents at US$2.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press